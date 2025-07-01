Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pacific News, July 1, 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    06.29.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: over 100 members from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered to memorialize the garrison's law enforcement center in honor of the late Sergeant First Class Jeanne Balcombe, CARAT Indonesia continues providing US and Indonesian service members opportunities to work together, and Naval Air Facility, Atsugi powered down during Black Start, a simulated training event where the base surprised residents with a blackout.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 22:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968629
    VIRIN: 250630-F-FY105-2246
    Filename: DOD_111107964
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific News, July 1, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download