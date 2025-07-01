On this Pacific News: over 100 members from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered to memorialize the garrison's law enforcement center in honor of the late Sergeant First Class Jeanne Balcombe, CARAT Indonesia continues providing US and Indonesian service members opportunities to work together, and Naval Air Facility, Atsugi powered down during Black Start, a simulated training event where the base surprised residents with a blackout.
|Date Taken:
|06.29.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 22:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968629
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-FY105-2246
|Filename:
|DOD_111107964
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News, July 1, 2025, by SrA Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.