Pacific News, July 1, 2025

On this Pacific News: over 100 members from the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys community gathered to memorialize the garrison's law enforcement center in honor of the late Sergeant First Class Jeanne Balcombe, CARAT Indonesia continues providing US and Indonesian service members opportunities to work together, and Naval Air Facility, Atsugi powered down during Black Start, a simulated training event where the base surprised residents with a blackout.