U.S. Army veterinarians provide aid at local medical clinic

U.S. Army veterinarians assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services, provides medical services to animals with the assistance of local veterinarian nurses and medical technicians as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 28, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, fostering maritime partnership and regional cooperation through partner-led medical, veterinary, band, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 21:08
