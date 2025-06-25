U.S. Army veterinarians provide aid at local medical clinic

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968624" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army veterinarians assigned to the 248th Medical Detachment for Veterinary Support Services, provides medical services to animals with the assistance of local veterinarian nurses and medical technicians as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 28, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, fostering maritime partnership and regional cooperation through partner-led medical, veterinary, band, and humanitarian assistance/disaster relief engagements. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)