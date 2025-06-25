Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Living His Passions as a Mass Communications Specialist in the Army Reserve!

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SGT Alexander Morgan, a former Infantryman in the Active Duty Army, describes how becoming a mass communications specialist in the United States Army Reserve allows him to use his passions for photography and writing to Tell the Army Story!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 21:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968617
    VIRIN: 250620-A-LD390-2791
    Filename: DOD_111107904
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Living His Passions as a Mass Communications Specialist in the Army Reserve!, by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    United States Army Reserve
    mass communications specialist

