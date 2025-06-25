Living His Passions as a Mass Communications Specialist in the Army Reserve!

SGT Alexander Morgan, a former Infantryman in the Active Duty Army, describes how becoming a mass communications specialist in the United States Army Reserve allows him to use his passions for photography and writing to Tell the Army Story!
|06.20.2025
|06.30.2025 21:14
|Video Productions
|968617
|250620-A-LD390-2791
|DOD_111107904
|00:02:15
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|0
|0
