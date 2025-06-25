Habitat For Humanity Project25

On June 18th 2025, USFK members joined the Habitat for humanity to perform house renovations for the descendant of a veteran of the Korean war.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 21:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968616
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-ME505-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111107903
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
