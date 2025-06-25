SPC Kaelynn Smith describes how being an Army Reserve Mass Communications Specialist with the 215th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, allows her to Tell the Army Story from New Orleans and around the world!
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 21:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968615
|VIRIN:
|250620-A-LD390-9679
|Filename:
|DOD_111107902
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Telling the Army Story from New Orleans and Around the World!, by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.