Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Telling the Army Story from New Orleans and Around the World!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2025

    Video by Command Sgt. Maj. Ryan Matson 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    SPC Kaelynn Smith describes how being an Army Reserve Mass Communications Specialist with the 215th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 314th Theater Public Affairs Support Element, allows her to Tell the Army Story from New Orleans and around the world!

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 21:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968615
    VIRIN: 250620-A-LD390-9679
    Filename: DOD_111107902
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Telling the Army Story from New Orleans and Around the World!, by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Mass Communication Specialist
    United States Army Reserve

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download