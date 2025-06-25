CSM Ryan Matson describes the job of a Mass Communications Specialist in the United States Army Reserve - the perfect job for creative people, or those who love photography, making videos, or otherwise telling stories!
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 20:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968612
|VIRIN:
|250620-A-LD390-7620
|Filename:
|DOD_111107739
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve Mass Communications Specialist - What We Do, by CSM Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.