    USS Patriot (MCM-7) Change of Command

    JAPAN

    06.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    The Avenger-class mine countermeasure ship USS Patriot (MCM 7) held a change of command ceremony on the pier on June 25th, 2025. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 06.24.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 23:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968611
    VIRIN: 250625-N-GG032-5090
    Filename: DOD_111107728
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Patriot (MCM-7) Change of Command, by PO3 Orion Shotton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

