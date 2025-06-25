Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Korean Security, History, Cultural Immersion Program

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.18.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    United States Forces Korea hosted the 2025 Korean Security, History, Cultural Immersion Program trip in Busan, Andong, Ulsan and Gyeongju, June 17–19, 2025. Operating since 2020, the program has run annually to help USFK service members gain a deeper understanding of Korea and strengthen teamwork with their Korean counterparts. To sign up, contact your leadership or USFK J1. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Liza Davis and A1C Brianna Vetro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 20:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968608
    VIRIN: 250619-F-TX306-1001
    Filename: DOD_111107687
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Korean Security, History, Cultural Immersion Program, by SrA Elizabeth Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cultural Immersion
    Republic of Korea (Korea

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download