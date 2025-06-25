United States Forces Korea hosted the 2025 Korean Security, History, Cultural Immersion Program trip in Busan, Andong, Ulsan and Gyeongju, June 17–19, 2025. Operating since 2020, the program has run annually to help USFK service members gain a deeper understanding of Korea and strengthen teamwork with their Korean counterparts. To sign up, contact your leadership or USFK J1. (U.S. Air Force video by SrA Liza Davis and A1C Brianna Vetro)
