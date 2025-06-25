Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Navy Sailors, Panamanians take part in beach clean up

    PANAMA

    06.28.2025

    Video by Sgt. Samuel Qin 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), pick up litter on a local beach as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 28, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 18:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968605
    VIRIN: 250628-M-PV411-2001
    Filename: DOD_111107616
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: PA

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    CP25
    combined interoperability
    Panama
    USNS Comfort (T-AH 20) USSOUTHCOM

