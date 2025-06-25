U.S. Navy Sailors, assigned to Mercy-class hospital ship USNS Comfort (T-AH 20), pick up litter on a local beach as part of Continuing Promise 2025 in Veracruz, Panama, June 28, 2025. CP25 is the 16th iteration of the U.S. 4th Fleet/U.S. Naval Forces Southern Command-led mission since 2007, which aims to foster goodwill, strengthen existing partnerships with partner nations, and form new partnerships between host nations, non-federal entities, and international organizations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Samuel Qin)
|Date Taken:
|06.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 18:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968605
|VIRIN:
|250628-M-PV411-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111107616
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|PA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Navy Sailors, Panamanians take part in beach clean up, by Sgt Samuel Qin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.