Coast Guard rescues family from partially submerged vessel near Plana Cays, Bahamas

A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues an 8-year-old child and two adults after their sailing vessel became partially submerged near Plana Cays, Bahamas, June 30, 2025. A good Samaritan called Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders, reporting the family in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard video)
