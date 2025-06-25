Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues family from partially submerged vessel near Plana Cays, Bahamas

    CAYS, BAHAMAS

    06.30.2025

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater aircrew rescues an 8-year-old child and two adults after their sailing vessel became partially submerged near Plana Cays, Bahamas, June 30, 2025. A good Samaritan called Coast Guard Seventh District watchstanders, reporting the family in distress. (U.S. Coast Guard video)

    USCG; SAR; Bahamas; Florida

