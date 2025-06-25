Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. Maj. Cook PSA

    UNITED STATES

    06.17.2025

    Video by Sgt. Dillon Buck 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. Sherri N. Cook, the senior enlisted leader of Marine Corps Installations West, speaks on the importance of maintaining standards in and out of uniform at MCB Camp Pendleton, Calif., June 17, 2025. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dillon Buck)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 17:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 968600
    VIRIN: 250630-M-VM027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111107468
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    PSA
    MCX
    Camp Pendleton
    MCCS

