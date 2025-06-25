The Air University's Innovation Accelerator hosts the LEDx: Praxeum in Montgomery, Alabama, April 24, 2025. LEDx: Praxeum featured a diverse group of leaders from military, academia, and the private sector who engage in discussions to inspire, inform, and initiate new conversations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 15:26
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968591
|VIRIN:
|250930-F-DA270-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111107088
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, LEDx: Praxeum, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.