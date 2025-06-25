Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEDx: Praxeum

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan 

    Air University Public Affairs

    The Air University's Innovation Accelerator hosts the LEDx: Praxeum in Montgomery, Alabama, April 24, 2025. LEDx: Praxeum featured a diverse group of leaders from military, academia, and the private sector who engage in discussions to inspire, inform, and initiate new conversations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Evan Lichtenhan)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 15:26
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968591
    VIRIN: 250930-F-DA270-1001
    Filename: DOD_111107088
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, LEDx: Praxeum, by SrA Evan Lichtenhan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AUiX
    Eagle Institute
    LEDx Praxeum

