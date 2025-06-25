Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Panama’s SENAN and USCG conduct passing exercise

    PANAMA

    06.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Coast Guard personnel and Panama’s Servicio Nacional Aeronaval members conduct a passing exercise off the coast of Panama, strengthening maritime collaboration.

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 15:12
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968589
    VIRIN: 250621-F-JC347-1191
    Filename: DOD_111107006
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: PA

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Panama’s SENAN and USCG conduct passing exercise, by SrA Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Passing Exercise
    SOUTHCOM
    SENAN
    USCG Cutter Tahoma
    U.S. Coast Guard
    Panama

