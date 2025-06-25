Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines and Panama SENAN conduct bilateral training

    PANAMA

    06.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Justin Todd 

    U.S. Southern Command

    U.S. Marines and Panama's SENAN train together in the jungles of Panama, exchanging survival skills, building shelters from natural materials, and strengthening bonds through shared knowledge and experience.

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 15:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968588
    VIRIN: 250620-F-JC347-4338
    Filename: DOD_111106949
    Length: 00:02:06
    Location: PA

    TAGS

    Survival Training
    bilateral training
    SOUTHCOM
    Jungle
    SENAN
    Marines

