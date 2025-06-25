NATO AWACS operations during AE 25

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



NATO personnel operate inside a NATO AWACS assigned to the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force in a simulated contested environment during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 near the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 27, 2025. AWACS provides situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity, command and control of an area of responsibility, battle management of theater forces, all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the battle space, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied, and coalition operations. Through realistic multinational training, AE25 enhances survivability, increases combat effectiveness, and demonstrates that the U.S. and its Allies and partners are prepared to defend the homeland, deter aggression, and, if necessary, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)