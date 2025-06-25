Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NATO AWACS operations during AE 25

    KONYA, TURKEY

    06.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    NATO personnel operate inside a NATO AWACS assigned to the NATO Airborne Early Warning & Control Force in a simulated contested environment during Exercise Anatolian Eagle 25 near the 3rd Main Jet Base, Konya, Türkiye, June 27, 2025. AWACS provides situational awareness of friendly, neutral and hostile activity, command and control of an area of responsibility, battle management of theater forces, all-altitude and all-weather surveillance of the battle space, and early warning of enemy actions during joint, allied, and coalition operations. Through realistic multinational training, AE25 enhances survivability, increases combat effectiveness, and demonstrates that the U.S. and its Allies and partners are prepared to defend the homeland, deter aggression, and, if necessary, fight and win. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968582
    VIRIN: 250627-F-ZJ681-2003
    Filename: DOD_111106843
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: KONYA, TR

    TAGS

    AWACs
    Anatolian Eagle 25
    NATO

