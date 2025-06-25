Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators help fight Alaska wildfires B-Roll

    EUREKA ROADHOUSE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2025

    Video by Alejandro Pena  

    Alaska National Guard   

    Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducted Bambi Bucket water drops in response to the Nelchina Glacier fire near Eureka Roadhouse, Alaska, June 21-22, 2025. Working with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, the AKARNG provided two Black Hawks, each equipped with a Bambi Bucket, to augment the fire suppression efforts. Each bucket drop delivers up to 700 gallons of water, giving crews the ability to cool the fire's edge and decrease spread. Targeted water drops also reduce areas of intense heat and create safer conditions for firefighters on the ground. At marker 4:41, the last clip shows a full water drop sequence. (Alaska National Guard video by Alejandro Peña)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968575
    VIRIN: 250622-Z-HY271-2001
    Filename: DOD_111106729
    Length: 00:06:36
    Location: EUREKA ROADHOUSE, ALASKA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators help fight Alaska wildfires B-Roll, by Alejandro Pena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

