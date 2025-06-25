Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk aviators help fight Alaska wildfires B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Alaska Army National Guard Black Hawk helicopter aviators assigned to the 207th Aviation Troop Command conducted Bambi Bucket water drops in response to the Nelchina Glacier fire near Eureka Roadhouse, Alaska, June 21-22, 2025. Working with the Alaska Division of Forestry and Fire Protection, the AKARNG provided two Black Hawks, each equipped with a Bambi Bucket, to augment the fire suppression efforts. Each bucket drop delivers up to 700 gallons of water, giving crews the ability to cool the fire's edge and decrease spread. Targeted water drops also reduce areas of intense heat and create safer conditions for firefighters on the ground. At marker 4:41, the last clip shows a full water drop sequence. (Alaska National Guard video by Alejandro Peña)