Coast Guard Air Station Washington Change of Command

Washington D.C. - Coast Guard Commander Keith Thomas, relinquishes command of Coast Guard Air Station Washington to Commander Peter Maloney during a Change of Command ceremony at Air Station Washington June 9. The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the U. S. Coast Guard.
|06.09.2025
|06.30.2025 13:47
|Video Productions
|968572
|250609-G-FJ784-9080
|DOD_111106701
|00:48:43
|US
|0
|0
