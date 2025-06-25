Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Washington Change of Command

    UNITED STATES

    06.09.2025

    Video by Moses Ward 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Washington D.C. - Coast Guard Commander Keith Thomas, relinquishes command of Coast Guard Air Station Washington to Commander Peter Maloney during a Change of Command ceremony at Air Station Washington June 9. The ceremony was presided over by Admiral Kevin Lunday, Acting Commandant of the U. S. Coast Guard.

    Date Taken: 06.09.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:47
    Location: US

    Keith Thomas
    Kevin Lunday
    Acting Commandant
    USCG Air Station Washington
    Sean Plankey
    Senior Advisor to the Secretary for the Coast Guard

