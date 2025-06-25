Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    319th Reconnaissance Wing command team farewells Grand Forks AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    Grand Forks Air Force Base

    Col. Timothy Monroe, 319th Reconnaissance Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Carl Vogel, 319th RW command chief, provide farewell remarks before the 319th RW change of command scheduled for July 1, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:28
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968568
    VIRIN: 250613-F-YU621-7353
    Filename: DOD_111106659
    Length: 00:03:45
    Location: GRAND FORKS AIR FORCE BASE, NORTH DAKOTA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Reconnaissance Wing command team farewells Grand Forks AFB, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Timothy Monroe
    319th Reconnaissance Wing
    Carl Vogel

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download