Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring Midway: Sailors Gather to Remember WWII Turning Point

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2025

    Video by Zachary Wickline 

    Commander, Naval Air Force Atlantic

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Sailors and veterans gather for the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony at Naval Aviation Monument Park, June 6, 2025. Hosted by Naval Air Force Atlantic, the event honored the 83rd anniversary of the pivotal World War II battle. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 13:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968565
    VIRIN: 250606-N-NG136-2525
    Filename: DOD_111106644
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring Midway: Sailors Gather to Remember WWII Turning Point, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download