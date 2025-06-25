VIRGINIA BEACH, VA - Sailors and veterans gather for the Battle of Midway commemoration ceremony at Naval Aviation Monument Park, June 6, 2025. Hosted by Naval Air Force Atlantic, the event honored the 83rd anniversary of the pivotal World War II battle. (U.S. Navy video by Multimedia Specialist Zachary Wickline)
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 13:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968565
|VIRIN:
|250606-N-NG136-2525
|Filename:
|DOD_111106644
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honoring Midway: Sailors Gather to Remember WWII Turning Point, by Zachary Wickline, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.