U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG84), arrive into the port of Narvik, Norway May 01, 2025.
|05.01.2025
|06.30.2025 13:13
|B-Roll
|968564
|250501-N-LX270-1001
|250501
|DOD_111106597
|00:02:18
|NARVIK, NO
|0
|0
This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG84) arrives in the port of Narvik, Norway., by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
