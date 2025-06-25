U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG84), depart Rota Spain to conduct small boat operations, life Fire Exercises (LFE) and general readiness training April 8-11, 2025.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 12:59
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968562
|VIRIN:
|250418-N-LX270-1001
|PIN:
|250418
|Filename:
|DOD_111106549
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BAY OF CADIZ, ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG84) departs Rota, Spain for an underway exercise, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.