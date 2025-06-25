Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley (DDG84) departs Rota, Spain for an underway exercise

    BAY OF CADIZ, SPAIN

    04.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG84), depart Rota Spain to conduct small boat operations, life Fire Exercises (LFE) and general readiness training April 8-11, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968562
    VIRIN: 250418-N-LX270-1001
    PIN: 250418
    Filename: DOD_111106549
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BAY OF CADIZ, ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG84) departs Rota, Spain for an underway exercise, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bulkeley (DDG 84)
    DESRON60

