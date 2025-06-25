Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bulkeley (DDG84) underway exercises

    BAY OF CADIZ, SPAIN

    04.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Nye 

    USS BULKELEY (DDG 84)

    U.S. Navy Sailors, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Bulkeley (DDG84), conduct flight operations April 17, 2025.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 12:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968561
    VIRIN: 250417-N-LX270-1001
    PIN: 250417
    Filename: DOD_111106535
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: BAY OF CADIZ, ES

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Bulkeley (DDG84) underway exercises, by PO2 Jonathan Nye, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DESRON 60
    uss bulkley
    ddg84

