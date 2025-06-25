Coast Guard conducts law enforcement operations ahead of Fourth of July weekend

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968557" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle crews conduct law enforcement patrols June 18, 2025, in various waterways in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The crew completed several boardings of local mariners’ vessels to ensure that they had all required safety equipment and were properly following all boating regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)