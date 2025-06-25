Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts law enforcement operations ahead of Fourth of July weekend

    EMERALD ISLE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle crews conduct law enforcement patrols June 18, 2025, in various waterways in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The crew completed several boardings of local mariners’ vessels to ensure that they had all required safety equipment and were properly following all boating regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 12:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968557
    VIRIN: 250618-G-TW220-1001
    Filename: DOD_111106480
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: EMERALD ISLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    TAGS

    Fourth of July
    Bills
    safety inspections
    District5

