Coast Guard conducts law enforcement operations ahead of Fourth of July weekend

Coast Guard Station Emerald Isle crews conduct law enforcement patrols June 18, 2025, in various waterways in Emerald Isle, North Carolina. The crew completed several boardings of local mariners’ vessels to ensure that they had all required safety equipment and were properly following all boating regulations. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christine Bills)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 12:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968557
|VIRIN:
|250618-G-TW220-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111106480
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|EMERALD ISLE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.