Fort Randall Major Unit Rehab Update 1

Fort Randall Dam takes on a massive modernization effort. The Major Unit Rehabilitation Project is officially in motion at Fort Randall Dam. Components for the first of eight massive new units have started arriving on-site. Standing more than three stories tall, each unit is a towering feat of engineering. Over the next eight years, all existing units will be carefully removed and replaced, marking one of the largest upgrades in the dam’s history.
06.23.2025
06.30.2025
|Package
|968543
|250623-A-VB771-4747
|DOD_111106232
|00:02:11
PICKSTOWN, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|0
|0
