    Fort Randall Major Unit Rehab Update 1

    PICKSTOWN, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2025

    Video by Makenzie Leonard 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    Fort Randall Dam takes on a massive modernization effort. The Major Unit Rehabilitation Project is officially in motion at Fort Randall Dam. Components for the first of eight massive new units have started arriving on-site. Standing more than three stories tall, each unit is a towering feat of engineering. Over the next eight years, all existing units will be carefully removed and replaced, marking one of the largest upgrades in the dam’s history.

    Date Taken: 06.23.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 10:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968543
    VIRIN: 250623-A-VB771-4747
    Filename: DOD_111106232
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: PICKSTOWN, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    USACE Omaha District
    Fort Randall Dam

