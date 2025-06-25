Fort Randall Major Unit Rehab Update 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Randall Dam takes on a massive modernization effort. The Major Unit Rehabilitation Project is officially in motion at Fort Randall Dam. Components for the first of eight massive new units have started arriving on-site. Standing more than three stories tall, each unit is a towering feat of engineering. Over the next eight years, all existing units will be carefully removed and replaced, marking one of the largest upgrades in the dam’s history.