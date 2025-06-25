Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    7ATC Change Of Command: Carpenter to Tillis

    GRAFENWöHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.30.2025

    Video by Sgt. Collin Mackall 

    7th Army Training Command

    The 7th Army Training Command (7ATC) hosts a Change of Command Ceremony at the Tower Barracks Parade Field in Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 30, 2025. Outgoing commander Brig. Gen. Steven P. Carpenter relinquished his command to Brig. Gen. Terry R. Tillis. 7ATC enables readiness for all assigned and regionally aligned U.S. Army Europe and Africa forces, Allies and Partners by conducting live, virtually, and constructing training in a fully replicated, multi-domain battlefield. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Collin Mackall)

