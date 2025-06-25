India Company Body Sparring (b-roll)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Recruits with India Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, Body Spar during the Crucible on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., June 26 , 2025. The Crucible is a 54-hour culminating event in which the previous 11 weeks of training are put to the test. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Emma Powell)