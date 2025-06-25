Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Naval Chaplaincy School holds latest iteration of Basic and Advanced Leadership Courses

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHODE ISLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2025

    Video by William Dodge 

    Center for Service Support

    NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) holds the latest iterations of its Basic and Advanced Leadership Courses June 12, 2025, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS trains Navy chaplains and Religious Program Specialists to fulfill a critical role in helping the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. Their enduring mission is to train, develop a foundation for, and inspire RMTs to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Brett Dodge)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 08:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968520
    VIRIN: 250612-N-GP524-2001
    Filename: DOD_111105946
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: RHODE ISLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Naval Chaplaincy School holds latest iteration of Basic and Advanced Leadership Courses, by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NETC
    Religious Programs Specialist
    Chaplain
    Naval Chaplaincy School
    Center for Service Support (CSS)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download