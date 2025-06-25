NEWPORT, R.I. — The Naval Chaplaincy School (NCS) holds the latest iterations of its Basic and Advanced Leadership Courses June 12, 2025, at Naval Station Newport, Rhode Island. As part of Naval Education and Training Command’s (NETC) Center for Service Support (CSS), NCS trains Navy chaplains and Religious Program Specialists to fulfill a critical role in helping the Navy achieve and maintain a ready force. Their enduring mission is to train, develop a foundation for, and inspire RMTs to pursue excellence as they strengthen the soul of the warfighter, the family, and the fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Brett Dodge)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 08:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968520
|VIRIN:
|250612-N-GP524-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111105946
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|RHODE ISLAND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Naval Chaplaincy School holds latest iteration of Basic and Advanced Leadership Courses, by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.