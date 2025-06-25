Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BROLL: USAG Poland participates in U.S. Civil War re-enactment in Roznowo

    POLAND

    06.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland attends a U.S. Civil War re-enactment hosted by the city of Rożnowo, Poland, June 28, 2025. This event highlights the shared history and values between the two nations, re-enforcing their strong partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

