    Interview: Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones speaks about U.S. Civil War re-enactment in Poland

    POLAND

    06.28.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held and Sgt. Rebekah Wall

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones speaks about a U.S. Civil War re-enactment hosted by the city of Rożnowo, Poland, June 28, 2025. This event highlights the shared history and values between the two nations, re-enforcing their strong partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 07:00
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 968508
    VIRIN: 250628-F-XX926-1001
    Filename: DOD_111105787
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: PL

    This work, Interview: Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones speaks about U.S. Civil War re-enactment in Poland, by SrA Gabriel Held and SGT Rebekah Wall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Civil War
    US European Command (USEUCOM)
    USAG Poland
    Roznowo

