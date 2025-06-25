Interview: Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones speaks about U.S. Civil War re-enactment in Poland

U.S. Army Garrison Poland Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Jones speaks about a U.S. Civil War re-enactment hosted by the city of Rożnowo, Poland, June 28, 2025. This event highlights the shared history and values between the two nations, re-enforcing their strong partnership. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gabriel Held)
