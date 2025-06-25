Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-ROLL: USAG Poland-Roznowo's Civil War re-enactment

    ROZNOWO, POLAND

    06.27.2025

    Video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall 

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    U.S. Army Garrison Poland attended a U.S. Civil War re-enactment hosted by the city of Rożnowo, Poland, June 28, 2025. This event highlights the shared history and values between the two nations, reenforcing their strong partnership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)

