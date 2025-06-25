B-ROLL: USAG Poland-Roznowo's Civil War re-enactment

U.S. Army Garrison Poland attended a U.S. Civil War re-enactment hosted by the city of Rożnowo, Poland, June 28, 2025. This event highlights the shared history and values between the two nations, reenforcing their strong partnership. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Rebekah Wall)
