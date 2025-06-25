Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAL SEA

    06.27.2025

    Video by Cpl. Alora Finigan 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), in the Coral Sea, June 28, 2025. VBSS is part of the maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 05:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968499
    VIRIN: 250628-M-MI274-2001
    Filename: DOD_111105714
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: CORAL SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise, by Cpl Alora Finigan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    VBSS
    expeditionary
    fast-rope
    lethality
    INDOPACOM
    ReadyandCapable

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download