31st MEU | Visit, Board, Search, and Seizure exercise

U.S. Marines with Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct a visit, board, search and seizure exercise aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Rushmore (LSD 47), in the Coral Sea, June 28, 2025. VBSS is part of the maritime interception operations that aim to delay, disrupt, or destroy enemy forces or supplies in the maritime domain. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alora Finigan)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 05:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968499
|VIRIN:
|250628-M-MI274-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111105714
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|CORAL SEA
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
