    U.S. Army Health Clinic-Vicenza Change of Command

    ITALY

    06.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon White 

    AFN Vicenza

    The U.S. Army Health Clinic-Vicenza (USAHC-Vicenza) conducts a change of command ceremony June 17, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, IT. Col. Michele M. Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd R. Eaves over the USAHC-Vicenza which provides critical medical support to the Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF). (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)

    Date Taken: 06.16.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 04:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 968496
    VIRIN: 250617-A-FG870-1002
    Filename: DOD_111105661
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: IT

