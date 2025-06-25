U.S. Army Health Clinic-Vicenza Change of Command

The U.S. Army Health Clinic-Vicenza (USAHC-Vicenza) conducts a change of command ceremony June 17, 2025, on Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, IT. Col. Michele M. Kehrle relinquished command to Lt. Col. Todd R. Eaves over the USAHC-Vicenza which provides critical medical support to the Southern European Task Force-Africa (SETAF-AF). (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brandon J. White.)
|06.16.2025
Date Posted: 06.30.2025
Category: Video Productions
|968495
VIRIN: 250617-A-FG870-3314
|DOD_111105660
|00:01:00
|Location:
|IT
