    31 Seconds with 31st MEU | VMFA-242 82nd Birthday

    CORAL SEA

    06.29.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    A video highlighting the capabilities of the Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II aircraft utilized by Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 242 with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, for the unit’s 82nd Birthday celebrated since July 1, 1943, in the Indo-Pacific, July, 1, 2025. The F-35B provides the MEU with short-take-off and vertical-landing capabilities, serving as a force multiplier, seamlessly sharing data with ground forces, naval vessels and other aircraft to provide a complete operational picture. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Gerardo Mendez)

