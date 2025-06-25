Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base Andrews Security Forces - Presidential Defenders

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    03.09.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Lance Valencia 

    Air Force Television Pentagon (SAF/PAI)       

    The 316th Wing, which provides installation security, services, and airfield management to support the President, Vice President, and other senior leaders. The base is also home to the 89th Airlift Wing, which provides special air mission airlift and logistical support for these same leaders. The 316th Security Forces Squadron, specifically the Elite Guard Section, plays a crucial role in securing the base and its personnel.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

