Joint Base Andrews Security Forces - Presidential Defenders

The 316th Wing, which provides installation security, services, and airfield management to support the President, Vice President, and other senior leaders. The base is also home to the 89th Airlift Wing, which provides special air mission airlift and logistical support for these same leaders. The 316th Security Forces Squadron, specifically the Elite Guard Section, plays a crucial role in securing the base and its personnel.
|03.09.2025
|06.30.2025 01:50
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
