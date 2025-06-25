Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marines Train With Indonesian Military During CARAT Indonesia 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    06.29.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250630-N-CM740-1001 SURABAYA, Indonesia (June 30, 2025) - U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team, Pacific, trained side by side with Indonesian military personnel to foster relations between the two countries during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 in Surabaya, Indonesia. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 00:40
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 968488
    VIRIN: 250630-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_111105336
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SURABAYA, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines Train With Indonesian Military During CARAT Indonesia 2025, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CARAT 2025, CARAT 2025, DESRON 7, U.S. 7th Fleet, Bilateral Exercise, Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download