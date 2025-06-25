U.S. Marines Train With Indonesian Military During CARAT Indonesia 2025

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



250630-N-CM740-1001 SURABAYA, Indonesia (June 30, 2025) - U.S. Marines assigned to Fleet Antiterrorism Security Team, Pacific, trained side by side with Indonesian military personnel to foster relations between the two countries during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training (CARAT) Indonesia 2025 in Surabaya, Indonesia. CARAT Indonesia is a bilateral exercise between Indonesia and the United States designed to promote regional security cooperation, maintain and strengthen maritime partnerships, and enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)