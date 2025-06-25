The 18th Force Support Squadron partnered with other prominent base organizations and held a ceremony for the rededication of Jack’s Place in honor of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro at the Kadena Officers Club, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2025. The 18th FSS services maintenance and construction team, with assistance from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, renovated to honor Jack’s Place, which was a base restaurant renamed in the 1980’s to pay homage to Oshiro's many years of professionalism and dedication to the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 22:50
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|968485
|VIRIN:
|250630-F-YO405-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111105155
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The soul behind Jack's Place, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.