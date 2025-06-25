The soul behind Jack's Place

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 18th Force Support Squadron partnered with other prominent base organizations and held a ceremony for the rededication of Jack’s Place in honor of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro at the Kadena Officers Club, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2025. The 18th FSS services maintenance and construction team, with assistance from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, renovated to honor Jack’s Place, which was a base restaurant renamed in the 1980’s to pay homage to Oshiro's many years of professionalism and dedication to the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)