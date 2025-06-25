Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The soul behind Jack's Place

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves 

    AFN Okinawa

    The 18th Force Support Squadron partnered with other prominent base organizations and held a ceremony for the rededication of Jack’s Place in honor of Sadamu “Jack” Oshiro at the Kadena Officers Club, Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, June 16, 2025. The 18th FSS services maintenance and construction team, with assistance from the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron, renovated to honor Jack’s Place, which was a base restaurant renamed in the 1980’s to pay homage to Oshiro's many years of professionalism and dedication to the installation. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Magen M. Reeves)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 22:50
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 968485
    VIRIN: 250630-F-YO405-1001
    Filename: DOD_111105155
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The soul behind Jack's Place, by SSgt Magen M. Reeves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Defense Media Activity (DMA)
    American Forces Network Pacific
    American Forces Network (AFN)
    Jack's Place
    Non-Appropriated Fund

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download