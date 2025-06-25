Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong Named U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Employee of the Quarter

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Area 1 Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong, a firefighter working for Fire & Emergency Services, wins Employee of the Quarter during the Employee Recognition ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea on June 25, 2025. Crew Chief Chong was recognized for outstanding performance, professionalism, and leadership, serving as the lead coordinator and instructor for firefighter training in Area 1 of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)

