Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong Named U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Employee of the Quarter

Area 1 Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong, a firefighter working for Fire & Emergency Services, wins Employee of the Quarter during the Employee Recognition ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea on June 25, 2025. Crew Chief Chong was recognized for outstanding performance, professionalism, and leadership, serving as the lead coordinator and instructor for firefighter training in Area 1 of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)