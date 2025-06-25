Area 1 Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong, a firefighter working for Fire & Emergency Services, wins Employee of the Quarter during the Employee Recognition ceremony at Camp Casey, South Korea on June 25, 2025. Crew Chief Chong was recognized for outstanding performance, professionalism, and leadership, serving as the lead coordinator and instructor for firefighter training in Area 1 of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Bryson Walker)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 22:19
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|968484
|VIRIN:
|250627-A-BW769-4502
|Filename:
|DOD_111105049
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Crew Chief Kyong Chol Chong Named U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey Employee of the Quarter, by SPC Bryson Walker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
