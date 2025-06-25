Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Primed and ready forces throughout Atlantic Trident 25 - broll

    PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa   

    U.S. Airmen conduct routine maintenance on F-15E Strike Eagles during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 20, 2025. Maintaining primed and ready forces starts with refining operational readiness to project lethality throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)

    Date Taken: 06.20.2025
    Date Posted: 06.30.2025 05:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968467
    VIRIN: 250620-F-CP836-2001
    Filename: DOD_111104798
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI

    Atlantic Trident 25, Maintenance, Readiness, 48th MXG, F-15E Strike Eagle

