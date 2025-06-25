U.S. Airmen conduct routine maintenance on F-15E Strike Eagles during exercise Atlantic Trident 25 at Pirkkala Air Base, Finland, June 20, 2025. Maintaining primed and ready forces starts with refining operational readiness to project lethality throughout the European area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Ashley Talley)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.30.2025 05:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968467
|VIRIN:
|250620-F-CP836-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_111104798
|Length:
|00:01:44
|Location:
|PIRKKALA AIR BASE, FI
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Primed and ready forces throughout Atlantic Trident 25 - broll, by SrA Ashley Talley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.