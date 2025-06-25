Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    22nd MEU(SOC) Kilo Co. TCCC

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    06.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct tactical combat casualty care training aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 25, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU(SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 15:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968462
    VIRIN: 250625-M-DB868-1001
    PIN: 1002
    Filename: DOD_111104757
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    22nd MEU(SOC), USMC, IWO ARG-22ND MEU(SOC), COMPTUEX, TCCC

