22nd MEU(SOC) Kilo Co. TCCC

U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, Battalion Landing Team 3/6, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit (Special Operations Capable), conduct tactical combat casualty care training aboard the U.S. Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7), in support of Composite Training Unit Exercise while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 25, 2025. During COMPTUEX, the IWO ARG and 22nd MEU(SOC), refine tactics, techniques, and procedures to execute warfighting functions that enhance operational readiness and lethality as a unified IWOARG/22 MEU(SOC) team. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Emily Hazelbaker)
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.29.2025 15:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|968462
|VIRIN:
|250625-M-DB868-1001
|PIN:
|1002
|Filename:
|DOD_111104757
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
