    16 June - 22 June B-Roll

    JAPAN

    06.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250622-N-CV021-1001 SAGAMI WAN (June 22, 2025) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) conduct flight quarters as part of an initial start-up aviation team training in Sagami Wan, June 22. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 03:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: JP

    US Navy
    US sailors
    Command 7th Fleet
    USS John Finn (DDG 113)

