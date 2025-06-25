6 June- 8 June B-Roll

250607-N-CV021-1001
Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) move Sailors with simulated injuries to the mess decks as part of a medical training team drill in Sagami Wan, June 7. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)
06.06.2025
06.29.2025
|B-Roll
|968456
|250607-N-CV021-1001
|1001
|DOD_111104552
|00:00:29
|JP
|0
|0
