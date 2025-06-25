6 June- 8 June B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/968456" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

250607-N-CV021-1001

Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) move Sailors with simulated injuries to the mess decks as part of a medical training team drill in Sagami Wan, June 7. John Finn is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Alexandria Esteban)