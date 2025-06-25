Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Alliance 2025

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Anderson Branch 

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet   

    VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – (June 28, 2025) U.S. Marines and Royal Netherlands Marines conduct an air assault training evolution at Ft. Story, June 28, 2025, during Atlantic Alliance 2025 (AA25). AA25 is the premier East Coast naval integration exercise, featuring over 25 U.S. Navy and Marine Corps units alongside Dutch naval forces and British Royal Commandos. Spanning from North Carolina to Maine, AA25 will showcase a range of dynamic events including force integration, air assault operations, bilateral reconnaissance, naval strait transits, amphibious assault training, and a simulated war-at-sea exercise. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Anderson W. Branch)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2025
    Date Posted: 06.29.2025 11:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968455
    VIRIN: 250628-N-KK394-2001
    Filename: DOD_111104458
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

