Salaknib 25 | Off-Load

U.S. Army Soldiers work alongside Philippine Army Soldiers to off load equipment on the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s LCU to conduct overseas movement during Operation Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 25, on June 22, 2025. The exercise enhances warfighting readiness and lethality through realistic, combined training with the Armed Forces Philippines. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)