    Salaknib 25 | Off-Load

    PHILIPPINES

    06.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Aiden OMarra 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers work alongside Philippine Army Soldiers to off load equipment on the 8th Theater Sustainment Command’s LCU to conduct overseas movement during Operation Maneuver, the culminating event of Salaknib 25, on June 22, 2025. The exercise enhances warfighting readiness and lethality through realistic, combined training with the Armed Forces Philippines. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army B-Roll Package by Spc. Aiden O’Marra)

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 06:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 968443
    VIRIN: 250622-A-AJ888-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111104049
    Length: 00:05:28
    Location: PH

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Salaknib 25 | Off-Load, by SPC Aiden OMarra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippines
    Salaknib
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    JPMRCX
    Salaknib25

