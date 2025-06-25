Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th of July Shout-Out Cpl. Robles Cardosa

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Pfc. Audrie Nelson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Gabriel, Robles Cardoso, staff judge advocate noncommissioned officer in charge, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends his family an Independence Day message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, June 26, 2025. Robles is native of Orlando, Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Audrie Nelson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 00:46
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968441
    VIRIN: 250626-M-BF878-1002
    Filename: DOD_111104001
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US

