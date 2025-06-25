Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 4th Shout-Out Lance Cpl. Gage Pew

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gage Pew, engineer equipment operator, Combat Logistics Company 33, 3rd Supply Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, sends Eric Pew a message at Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 26, 2025. Pew is a native of Bartley, Nebraska. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 00:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968438
    VIRIN: 250626-M-NI027-1001
    Filename: DOD_111103993
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Hometown: BARTLEY, NEBRASKA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Shout-Out Lance Cpl. Gage Pew, by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Hawaii
    MARFORPAC
    Independence Day
    Camp H. M. Smith
    INDOPACOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download