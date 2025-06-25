U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Gage Pew, engineer equipment operator, Combat Logistics Company 33, 3rd Supply Battalion, 3d Marine Logistics Group, sends Eric Pew a message at Pu’uloa Range Training Facility, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, June 26, 2025. Pew is a native of Bartley, Nebraska. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.28.2025 00:49
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|968438
|VIRIN:
|250626-M-NI027-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111103993
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|HAWAII, US
|Hometown:
|BARTLEY, NEBRASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, July 4th Shout-Out Lance Cpl. Gage Pew, by LCpl Moses Lopez Franco, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.