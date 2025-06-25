Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 4th Shout-out (Sgt. Kyle Joy)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PU'ULOA RANGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kyle Joy, range safety officer, Bravo Range, Pu’uloa Range, sends his mom a message at Pu’uloa Rifle Training Facility, Hawaii, June 26, 2025. Joy is a native of Mechanicsville, Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 01:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968435
    VIRIN: 250626-M-MY462-1197
    Filename: DOD_111103980
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: PU'ULOA RANGE, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: MECHANICSVILLE, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Shout-out (Sgt. Kyle Joy), by LCpl Hailey Riddle-Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Independence Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download