    4th of July Shout-Out (Cpl. Sage Bopp)

    PU'ULOA RANGE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Sage K. Bopp, rifleman, 3d Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3d Marine Division, sends his friend a message at Pu’uloa Rifle Training Facility, Hawaii, June 26, 2025. Bopp is a native of Laie, Hawaii. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Hailey Riddle-Chan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 01:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968434
    VIRIN: 250626-M-MY462-1209
    Filename: DOD_111103973
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: PU'ULOA RANGE, HAWAII, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th of July Shout-Out (Cpl. Sage Bopp), by LCpl Hailey Riddle-Chan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day, MARFORPAC, 4th of July, USMC, Camp Smith, Greeting

