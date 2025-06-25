Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out Cpl. Shamari Hilton

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Shamari Hilton, administrative clerk, G-1 Administration Division, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, sends his mom an Independence Day message at Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Hilton is a native of Savannah, Georgia. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Blake Gonter)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2025
    Date Posted: 06.28.2025 01:01
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 968432
    VIRIN: 250625-M-LP807-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111103964
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    Hometown: SAVANNAH, GEORGIA, US

    Independence Day

