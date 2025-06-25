July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Hernandez-Chigo

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Hernandez-Chigo, administrative specialist, S-1, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to his girlfriend and parents for the 4th of July from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Hernandez-Chigo is a native of Los Angeles, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)