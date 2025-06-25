Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Hernandez-Chigo

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Hernandez-Chigo, administrative specialist, S-1, Headquarters and Service Battalion, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, gives a shout-out to his girlfriend and parents for the 4th of July from Camp H. M. Smith, Hawaii, June 25, 2025. Hernandez-Chigo is a native of Los Angeles, California. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Shout-out Lance Cpl. Hernandez-Chigo, by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Independence Day

